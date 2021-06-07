Goal of the lockdown: Junior football club’s competition a runaway success

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Melbourne football club’s competition to keep youngsters active in lockdown has proven a runaway hit.

Blackburn Junior Football Club launched a ‘Goal of the Lockdown’ competition, inspired by an under 12 girl who kicked an incredible goal in the round prior to lockdown.

The football club expected to receive a handful of videos, but they were inundated by over 100 videos.

Altogether, they’ve been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Competition winners will be announced on Wednesday.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the competition