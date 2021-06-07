3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Goal of the lockdown: Junior football club’s competition a runaway success

6 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Goal of the lockdown: Junior football club’s competition a runaway success

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A Melbourne football club’s competition to keep youngsters active in lockdown has proven a runaway hit.

Blackburn Junior Football Club launched a ‘Goal of the Lockdown’ competition, inspired by an under 12 girl who kicked an incredible goal in the round prior to lockdown.

The football club expected to receive a handful of videos, but they were inundated by over 100 videos.

Altogether, they’ve been viewed more than 50,000 times.

Competition winners will be announced on Wednesday.

See all the videos HERE.

Press PLAY below to hear more about the competition

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332