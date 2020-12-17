3AW
Gold Coast Suns coach hopes to ‘stretch out’ club’s strong starts

5 hours ago
Gold Coast Suns senior coach Stuart Dew says the club is looking to “stretch out” their consistently strong start to the AFL season throughout the year.

Speaking to Bruce Eva and Jimmy Bartel on Sportsday, he said they were aware they have a responsibility to “play attractive football”.

“We are trying to build the training age of the group, being young, we’ve put in a couple of big pre-seasons.

“One thing in the first 12 months that was identified was the running capacity wasn’t up to scratch, so we’ve had really heavy summers.

“And they’ve been really ready to go even for the practice games and we’ve wanted to build a bit of belief early.”

Reflecting on their last season, he said some of their better games were losses to Collingwood and Richmond late in the season.

“Being able to match it … they are the things we can take a lot out of.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

