Good Friday Appeal: Dad’s thank you to hospital after son almost died on school camp

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for Good Friday Appeal: Dad’s thank you to hospital after son almost died on school camp

The father of a boy who almost died after suffering a severe asthma attack while on school camp has thanked the Royal Children’s Hospital for saving his life.

Brock Riddock, 12, was at camp a month ago when he felt asthma coming on, and his treatment failed to help.

His school put him on the phone with his father, Craig Riddock.

“They put him on the phone to me and he just said ‘Dad, I can’t do it anymore’ and collapsed on the ground,” Mr Riddock told Neil Mitchell.

“He never had a pulse for around 35 and a half minutes to 45 and a half minutes.

“I was driving there knowing that he had passed away, effectively.”

When Brock’s parents arrived at the camp, the air ambulance was also on site and Brock was rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital, where he’s still receiving treatment.

His father has only been home for five hours in the past month.

“He’s now got a substantial amount of brain damage,” he said.

“We’ll get him back as close as we possibly can to where he was before, if not better.”

Mr Riddock thanked everyone who helped save his son’s life.

“Without them … he wouldn’t be here.”

Press PLAY below for more.

Neil Mitchell
News
