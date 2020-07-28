3AW
‘Good Karens’ launch campaign to reclaim their name

2 hours ago
A group of women named Karen have launched a campaign to reclaim their name, which has recently taken on a negative meaning.

Press PLAY below for a video put together by CEO of Guide Dogs Victoria, Karen Hayes.

