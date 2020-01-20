Good Lord! Basil could be Perth’s next mayor

Could Basil Zempilas become the next Perth lord mayor?

That proposition is very much on the cards, with a delay to Perth’s council elections opening up the possibility for him.

“I’m definitely thinking about it,” good friend of the show and 6PR Breakfast host Basil Zempilas told Ross & John this morning.

Zempilas revealed that he could soon be juggling ‘ribbon cutting’ alongside calling AFL and tennis matches, as he nominates himself for the top job as lord mayor of Perth.

“There is no council, and there is no mayor,” Zempilas said.

Perth City, currently without a sitting council or a mayor, has presented Zempilas with a wide open forward line.

The election for mayor is not expected to be held until late this year, due to delays with an inquiry into the previously suspended council body.

So Zempilas could be heading home from broadcasting at the Tokyo Olympics, and heading straight into managing rubbish collection in the West Australian capital.

Although geographically Basil may be drumming up the wrong sort of support, asking our Victorian listeners this morning to “Vote for me!”

