Good news amid COVID-19: Signs point to bumper farming season

A wet start to the year has led to optimism from drought-ravaged Victorian farmers that 2020 could be the best season in years.

Melbourne has had one of its wettest starts to the year on record.

Currently, 2020 rainfall in the city is just 0.6mm behind the entire 2019 rainfall total.

April’s rainfall figure is already twice the monthly average at 111 millimetres.

David Jochinke, president of the Victorian Farmers Federation, says there’s also been strong demand by consumers from isolation.

He says good rainfalls have been welcomed but more is needed.

“We haven’t had significant prolonged rainfall over the catchment areas, which is what we desperately need to fill our dams,” he said

“We just need the follow-up rain, which is what the bureau is actually promising us.”

