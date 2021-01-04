3AW
‘Good news story’ as Rhyce Shaw takes on new role up north

10 hours ago
sportsday
AFLgold coast suns
Article image for ‘Good news story’ as Rhyce Shaw takes on new role up north

Rhyce Shaw will join the Gold Coast Suns as head of development for the club in 2021.

The former North Melbourne coach finished up with the Kangaroos last year citing health reasons.

Gold Coast Suns General Manager of Football Jon Haines said Shaw and his family were looking forward to moving to the Gold Coast, and would be doing so this week.

He said it was as “great story”.

“We were really respectful of what was occurring at North and allowed the appropriate amount of time to pass before initiating a conversation with Rhys and his management,” he told Sportsday hosts Matt Granland and Bryce McGain.

“It was very much a toe in the water type conversation.”

He said he was in “good health and good spirits”

“We are really excited about him getting up here.”

He said Shaw had a passion for developing younger players.

“There were a few things that lined up to make it attractive for him, and certainly attractive for us.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images
sportsday
FootballNews
