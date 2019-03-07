Good Samaritan intervenes in shocking domestic violence abuse on the road

THE RUMOUR FILE

A good Samaritan has intervened after seeing a man bashing a woman inside a car in a heavy traffic.

Brandon Penrose could hear yelling from another car as he drove along Somerton Road in Roxburgh Park yesterday afternoon.

“There was this man … just absolutely pelting her, smashing her in the face,” he told Neil Mitchell.

Mr Penrose started filming the incident for evidence, but when he saw the alleged perpetrator land a heavy blow, instinct kicked in.

“As soon as I saw her get hit I thought ‘Nah I need to do something’,” he said.

“I just wanted to protect her, I felt – and still feel – so sorry for her.”



Above: Good Samaritan Brandon Penrose

The man turned on Mr Penrose, attacking him with a steering wheel lock.

Mr Penrose suffered several minor injuries including bruising to the head.

Click PLAY to hear Mr Penrose tell Neil Mitchell his full story

Police arrived at the scene soon after. The alleged perpetrator was taken into custody.