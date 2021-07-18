Good Samaritan killed after stopping to help Monash Freeway car crash victim

A woman has been killed after stopping to help a driver who crashed in Melbourne’s outer south-east.

A car hit traffic lights on Heatherton Road before coming to rest on the Monash Freeway in Endeavor Hills at about 3.15am this morning.

Police say a good samaritan stopped her car and went to assist the driver.

She was hit by another car and tragically died at the scene.

The driver who hit her stopped and is assisting police.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the initial crash is in hospital with serious injuries.

Both the Monash Freeway and Heatherton Road are expected to remain closed for several hours.

