Good Samaritan reunited on-air with man she helped at Southbank

A Good Samaritan has been reunited with a man she helped after he fell and was left bleeding from his head at Southbank last week.

Matt Streeter was left unconscious following the fall.

Melissa, an off-duty paramedic, was walking past when she noticed the commotion.

“I was one of the last ones to get there,” she said.

“There was an off duty doctor and others already helping.”

She helped look after Matt until her on-duty colleagues arrived.

