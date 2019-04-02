Good storytellers are viewed as warm and likeable, story repeaters less sincere, research finds

New research shows people who are good storytellers are more warm and likeable, but people who repeat the same stories over and over are viewed as less sincere and less authentic.

Ross said his theory is that everyone has one good story in them.

As reported in The Australian today, the research was conducted by Melanie Green, a professor of communication at the University of Buffalo.

Professor Green told Ross and John her research showed that if someone is good at telling a story, they appear more likable to others.

“We think that they’re warmer, friendlier, more trustworthy, all those good interpersonal things,” she said.

Click PLAY below to hear more