‘Good the way it is’: Why a Camberwell resident wants the ‘dry zone’ law to stay

The state government is seeking to scrap an archaic law which requires a poll of local residents to approve licensed venues in seven Melbourne suburbs.

Since the 1920s, resident polls have been required for hotels, pubs, bars and clubs to open in Camberwell, Canterbury, Balwyn, Surrey Hills, Ashburton, Box Hill and Glen Iris.

No vote is required for BYO permits or restaurant and cafe license applications.

But some residents in the ‘dry zone’ are pushing back.

Camberwell resident and convener of lobby group Planning Backlash, Mary Drost, says her suburb is “much safer” because of the lack of pubs and bars.

“It’s good the way it is,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“Going down the street I don’t want to be, you know, attacked by drunks.

“I see what happens in Hawthorn and the sort of behaviour with drunks … can be very disruptive to residential neighbours.

“I don’t want it here.”

