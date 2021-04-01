3AW
Google Maps to start directing drivers on most ‘eco-friendly’ route

32 mins ago
Tom Elliott
Google Maps Australia will soon be directing drivers to the most eco-friendly route.

It will calculate congestion, speed limits, inclines and other factors before telling drivers which way to go.

Michael Caltabiano, CEO of Australian Road Research Board, said motorists had little to fear.

“Often that (the most eco-friendly route) is the fastest route, by the way,” he pointed out on 3AW Drive.

Picture by Getty iStock

