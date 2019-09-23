‘Got a cigarette’: Man mugged by thugs at knife-point

A university student has been robbed at knife-point while walking home in Deer Park overnight.

The man, 19, was walking home near the roundabout of Foleys Road and St Andrews Drive about 11pm when he noticed he was being followed.

He started walking faster but two men caught up to him and asked for a cigarette.

He said he didn’t smoke, but that didn’t satisfy the thugs.

They demanded the man’s phone and cash, and when he tried to push past them, one of the men pulled out a knife.

The second man grabbed the victim’s laptop bag before the duo fled to a waiting getaway car.

The black Ford sedan was last seen crawling along O’Connors Road.