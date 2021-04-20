3AW
Government’s milkshake consent video is removed after public backlash

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Government’s milkshake consent video is removed after public backlash

The government’s milkshake video was removed from ‘The Good Society’ website on Tuesday afternoon, after public backlash for its confusing context surrounding sexual consent.

It comes after the government released a series of ‘educational’ videos on consent.

Expert in sexual, domestic and family violence and spokesperson for Fair Agenda, Karen Willis OAM, told Tom Elliott the video was very confusing.

“If you try and have some broad-based of this is what everyone should think, you forget about culture, you forget about religion, you forget about experience, you forget about how those two people might have interacted,” she said.

“There are so many layers to processes of understanding and following ethical consensual activity in our intimate partner relationships.

“It is not that simple.”

Ms Willis said there were better ways to get the message across.

“In good prevention education, what we need to be doing is breaking down those ideas and concepts and skills and it is not unusual to use non sexual situations to do that,” she told Tom Elliott.

“You get people to talk it through.

“And then you change the role play or scenario into a sexual situation … you encourage people through reflection and application of their own ideas and values to come to solutions that work for them.”

Press PLAY to hear better ways to teach consent 

 

 

