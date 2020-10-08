Government accused of neglecting older workers in new subsidy program

The federal government has been accused of neglecting older workers in its JobMaker wage subsidy program, geared towards younger workers.

It’s got advocacy groups for older workers concerned.

“We have already started to have people come to us an say they’re being laid off so the boss can get a young person in and $200 a week,” Ian Yates, from the Council of The Aging.

“I want to make sure that the government scheme doesn’t allow that to happen.”

