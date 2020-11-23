3AW
Government announces paid sick leave program for casual workers

1 hour ago
Neil Mitchell
The state government will pay sick leave to casual workers, and put a new levy on employers to pay for it.

Daniel Andrews says the pandemic has exposed the problems of casual work, with many unable to skip work if they’re unwell because they simply cannot afford to.

Those people will now receive up to five days pay at minimum wage, with a $5 million pilot scheme to run over the next two years.

The Premier said all Victorians stood to benefit, not just the workers.

In time, there’ll be a new levy on employers to pay for the scheme, though details of how much are still unknown.

Neil Mitchell
