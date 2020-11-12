Government appoints investigator to probe allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan

The Australian government has appointed a special investigator to examine allegations of war crimes by the Australian Defence Force.

An investigation into the behaviour of Australian special force troops in Afghanistan was launched in 2016.

A report on those investigations has since been handed to the government, prompting the appointment.

“Given the likely allegations of serious and possibly criminal misconduct, the matters raised in the inquiry must be assessed, investigated and where allegations are substantiated, prosecuted in court,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday.

Mr Morrison said the report, which will be made public next week in redacted form, would contain “difficult and hard news” for Australians to read.