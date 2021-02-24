3AW
Government concedes there’ll be pain for passengers on Frankston line as works get completed

3 hours ago
Article image for Government concedes there’ll be pain for passengers on Frankston line as works get completed

Commuters on the Frankston train line face at least two months of jumping on buses as work ramps up to remove five level crossings at Chelsea, Edithvale and Bonbeach.

All five are on target to be completed by the end of this year, four years ahead of schedule.

But to finish the job ahead of schedule, Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan says there will be disruptions.

Buses will be replacing trains during spring.

That includes for footy fans during this year’s finals series.

It will add up to an hour to the trip from Frankston to the city.

News
