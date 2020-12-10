3AW
Government confirms crowd increase for Boxing Day Test

6 hours ago
30,000 fans will be able to attend each day of this year’s Boxing Day Test.

Sports Minister Martin Pakula confirmed on Thursday afternoon the Chief Health Officer had approved increasing the number of fans allowed per day, given Victoria’s recent run in suppressing the coronavirus.

It was initially slated that 25,000 fans would be allowed each day.

Tickets are about to go on sale for Australia’s clash with India, starting at the MCG on December 26.

CricketNewsSports
