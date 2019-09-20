Department of Health and Human Services to undergo major restructure

FIRST with Neil Mitchell

The Victorian Department of Health and Human Services will undergo a major restructure in the coming month.

The department called a meeting of 1200 staff at Docklands Stadium yesterday to announce the reshuffle.

The change comes as part of the transition to the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

By the end of October, 5500 staff working in disability support programs will be transitioned from state agencies to agencies funded by the federal government.

The department assures the restructure will not involve redundancies, and says no front line services will be impacted by the change.