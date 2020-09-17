Government economist quits over COVID-19 ‘police state’

An economist for the Victorian government says he quit after 15 years because of the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Sanjeev Sabhlok told Neil Mitchell the Andrews government had not based its policy on evidence and had not done a cost-benefit analysis.

He said it raised his problems internally, but those concerns were ignored.

So, he quit his job with Victoria’s Department of Treasury and Finance.

He spoke with Neil Mitchell on Thursday.

“I did not come to Australia to be a slave of whimsical government,” he said.

