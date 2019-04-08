3AW
Government hopeful commuters will handle rail shutdown better today

4 hours ago
The state government is hopeful commuters will handle the rail shutdown better today than Monday’s horror trip.

Some 30 minutes journeys blew out to almost three hours on Monday as lines were shut down for upgrades and Metro Tunnel works.

Thousands were left lining up for hours at Caulfield Station as they filed into overcrowded replacement buses.

Minister Jacinta Allan says all agencies are working to ensure those buses get priority on the road.

“We need an unprecedented number of buses and to move more people than ever before,” she said.

“We’ve got 600 buses in action carrying 100,000 trips every day.”

