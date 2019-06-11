Government hoping Labor will pass tax cuts, says Mathias Cormann

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann says he is looking to Labor to support the Coalition’s income tax cuts, denying suggestions the government will have to cut a deal with Pauline Hanson.

The Coalition promised a full $158 billion income tax cut in the federal budget, but do not have the numbers on the Senate floor to pass the cuts in full.

Pauline Hanson has stated she’s not keen to support the later stages of the package, which would give tax cuts to higher income earners.

But she says she will support the government if they commit to building a new coal-fired power station, open a royal commission into family law, and provide greater water security.

But Senate leader Mathias Cormann has denied claims the government will need to team up with Ms Hanson, telling Ross Greenwood that Labor should be the ones to step up and support the tax cuts.

“There’s a very straightforward way for this income tax relief to be legislated by the parliament very swiftly, and that is for Anthony Albanese and the Labor Party to respect the verdict of the Australian people at the last election.

“I would like to see the Labor Party embrace policies supporting opportunity and aspiration.”

