Government in talks with council to fast-track bike lane expansions

Minister for Transport Jacinta Allan says the government is in talks with Melbourne City Council to fast-track the construction of protected bike lanes on key routes.

Tom Elliott said that comment may have taken plenty of people by surprise.

“These routes have been known for quite some time,” Craig Richards, CEO of Bicycle Network, told 3AW Drive.

Bike lanes will be expanded on Rathdowne Street (Carlton), the lower part of Exhibition Street (CBD), top end of Swanston Street (CBD) and Abbotsford Street, North Melbourne.

Tom Elliott questioned whether the changes are wise, given the predicted rise in people wanting to drive again due to the risk of coronavirus on public transport.

