Government moves to sack Casey Council following corruption allegations
The state government will move to sack Casey Council following corruption allegations against some councillors.
The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.
It follows a recommendation from a government monitor.
The council has been dogged by bribery allegations surrounding Sam Aziz and Geoff Ablett over their dealings with a developer.
There have been no findings or charges yet, but the government has acted anyway.
Parliament must confirm the sacking.
It resumes sitting tomorrow.