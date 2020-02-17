3AW
  • Government moves to sack Casey..

Government moves to sack Casey Council following corruption allegations

2 hours ago
3aw news

The state government will move to sack Casey Council following corruption allegations against some councillors.

The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday afternoon.

It follows a recommendation from a government monitor.

The council has been dogged by bribery allegations surrounding Sam Aziz and Geoff Ablett over their dealings with a developer.

There have been no findings or charges yet, but the government has acted anyway.

Parliament must confirm the sacking.

It resumes sitting tomorrow.

