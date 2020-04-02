Government promises power bill relief for businesses

Australian businesses struggling through the coronavirus outbreak have been promised genuine relief on their power bills, as well as guarantee their electricity and gas will not be disconnected – calling in

Angus Taylor, the Federal Energy Minister, explained more on 3AW Drive.

“We want to put these businesses in a position where they can hibernate and then they can come out of hibernation on the other side of this, get back, dust themselves off and go again,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear him speak with Tom Elliott