3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Government settles $1.2 billion Robodebt class action lawsuit

4 hours ago
BROOKE CORTE
Business Featured
Article image for Government settles $1.2 billion Robodebt class action lawsuit

The federal government has signed an 11th-hour settlement in the class-action lawsuit over the unlawful Robodebt scheme which will see $112 million in compensation flow through to about 400,000 victims.

Total costs of settling the lawsuit will reach $1.2 billion, the largest bill for a class action lawsuit in Australian legal history.

Consumer Action Law Centre CEO Gerard Brody says he hopes the government “has learned its lesson from this catastrophe,”

“Using algorithms to raise debts without looking at the person’s situation is dangerous,” Mr Brody told Brooke Corte.

Click play to hear the full interview:

 

BROOKE CORTE
BusinessMoneyNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332