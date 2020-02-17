Government to evacuate Australians stuck on Diamond Princess cruise ship

More than 200 Australians stuck on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan are going to be brought home.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison confirmed on Monday that the government was going to evacuate the Australians, who’ve been stuck on the boat for more than a week due to fears they’ll potentially spread Coronavirus.

The cruise ship is docked in Yokohama.

They’ll spend 14 days in quarantine in Darwin.

