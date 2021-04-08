Government to make sweeping changes to Fair Work Act

Sexual harassment at work will be valid grounds to be sacked under changes to the Fair Work Act.

The federal government announced on Thursday it would accept all 55 recommendations made in the Respect at Work report.

Among the changes, politicians and judges will no longer be exempt from the sex discrimination act.

The change is part of a move to address the problem of workplace harassment in Australia following an avalanche of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct claims levelled at the Morrison Government.

