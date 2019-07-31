Government warned to cut NBN price with 5G posing a threat

Major telecommunications companies are warning the government that 5G will pose a significant threat to the NBN as it’s currently too expensive to resell.

With the NBN rollout reaching its end, big telecom companies are complaining it’s unprofitable to resell the broadband network, forcing them to raise their own prices.

Chairman of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission Rod Sims tells Ross Greenwood he wants to create more competition to try and bring prices down.

“It’s great news that 5G and mobiles can provide a competitive threat to the NBN.

“If they can provide enough competition that will help lower prices and that will make the NBN so much more responsive.”

