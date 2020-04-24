Government weighing up opening travel to and from New Zealand
The Morrison Government admits it could open up travel to and from New Zealand, should both countries continue to keep the coronavirus under control.
It’s hoped it would help the tourism industry in both countries, which is currently on its knees.
Tom Elliott spoke with Margy Osmond, CEO of the Tourism & Transport Forum, on Friday.
“They’re very fond of the Gold Coast,” she said of New Zealander’s and Australia.
