Governor Linda Dessau discusses a range of topics, including the pronunciation of her last name!

Victorian Governor Linda Dessau joined Neil Mitchell in studio to speak about a range of different issues, including the pronunciation of her last name!

It’s technically pronounced Dess-oh.

But she doesn’t really mind!

Neil and the Governor also spoke about life at government house, the lingering impact of the 2009 Black Saturday bushfires and whether there’ll be any royal visits any time soon!

Ms Dessau, a former Family Court judge and AFL commissioner, will stay on in the role until 2023 after her term had been officially approved by the Queen.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview