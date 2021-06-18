Melbourne GP slams ‘complete absence of public health messaging’ for vaccine rollout

A Melbourne GP says clinics are getting “smashed with calls from rightly concerned patients” because of poor public health messaging about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

GP and founder of M3 Health Clinics, Dr Todd Cameron, says there’s been a massive rise in calls to GP clinics since the recommended age for AstraZeneca was lifted from 50 to 60.

“There’s a complete absence of public health messaging on this,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“That means we’re adding five or 10 minutes to every conversation.

“There is a perception that there are two classes of vaccines here and people are frustrated that they don’t seem to be able to get access to what they perceive to be the better option.”

Dr Cameron says the changing vaccine advice will slow down the vaccine rollout “massively”.

