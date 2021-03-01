3AW
Doctor says general practices have had ‘no indication about anything’ to do with COVID-19 vaccine rollout

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
A Melbourne GP who has led the way with COVID-19 testing says general practices have been left in the dark about Australia’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Former Australian Medical Association president, Dr Mukesh Haikerwal, who runs the Altona North Medical Group, says his practice, which has signed up to administer the vaccine, has received no information from the federal government.

“We’ve got no indication about anything, frankly,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“We’re just getting ready.

“We don’t want to be caught napping, we want to make sure we’re ready.”

Dr Haikerwal says tried and tested vaccine rollout policies should be adapted to the coronavirus jab rollout.

“We just don’t need to be tied up in red tape,” he said.

“Throwing (in) new technology at this moment in time is not a smart move.

“There’s no reason why we can’t rise to this.”

Neil Mitchell
News
