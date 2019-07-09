‘Graeme saved my life’: champion jockey phones 3AW while listening to interview

It was an interview on 3AW Afternoons that prompted champion jockey Greg Hall to call in and say “Graeme saved my life”.

The Graeme he was speaking about was Graeme Alford.

Mr Alford has turned his life around after a life of crime and alcohol addiction.

He hasn’t drunk in 37 years, turning his attention to helping others fight their own problems.

Melbourne Cup winning jockey Greg Hall is one of those people.

“He saved my life,” Hall said.

