Grand Prix chief shoots down possibility of Melbourne hosting Brazilian race

The CEO of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation has poured cold water on the possibility of Melbourne hosting a grand prix double-header.

A bid to move the Sao Paulo race which is scheduled to begin on November 7, two weeks before the rescheduled Melbourne race, emerged as another wave of COVID-19 hit Brazil.

The push was backed by F1 great Daniel Ricciardo.

But grand prix chief Andrew Westacott has shot down the possibility of Melbourne hosting both events.

“I think the people in Brazil are very, very deadset on hosting their grand prix two weeks earlier than us,” he told Ross and Russel.

“What isn’t changing at the moment is Brazil will be two weeks before us and then Melbourne will be the 21st of November.”

No decision has yet been made on how quarantine will work for drivers and their teams competing in the event.

“The mitigation approach and the details we have to put behind contingents who are coming in are going to be quite specific for the Formula 1 event. Those arrangements are very much work in progress and it’s way too early to finalise any of the details,” Mr Westacott said.

Image: Dan Istitene / Getty