Woman killed as car veers off cliff on the Great Ocean Road

A woman is dead after the car she was driving veered off a cliff and crashed into the ocean at Lorne.

Multiple emergency crews were called the scene on the Great Ocean Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppervic.com.au.

PIC: Getty (iStock)