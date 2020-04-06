Grave fears held for missing fishermen

Two fishermen are feared drowned after they went missing in Westernport Bay.

One of the men is the brother of Melbourne footballer Michael Hibberd.

Geoffrey Hibberd, 33, and Jason De Silva, 20, set out on their boat in the early hours of Sunday morning.

They haven’t been seen since.

The boat was a three-metre tinny with an outboard motor and was found washed up on Phillip Island.

Strong winds and heavy rain battered the peninsula on Sunday, with wind gusts of up to 63kmh recorded at HMAS Cerberus.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 000.