3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Great news! Alleyne has been found safe and well

6 hours ago
3AW News
Missing man Alleyne

Great news! Alleyne has been found.

Victoria Police has confirmed the 92-year-old, who was last seen leaving home to go dancing at Glen Waverley, had been located safe and well on Wednesday.

Alleyne was last seen leaving his home at Langwarrin home at about 5.15pm last night.

He contacted his family at about 11.50pm last night to tell them he was lost and trying to find his way home.

His phone had stopped working.

Police thanked the community for their help.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332