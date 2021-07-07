Great news! Alleyne has been found safe and well

Great news! Alleyne has been found.

Victoria Police has confirmed the 92-year-old, who was last seen leaving home to go dancing at Glen Waverley, had been located safe and well on Wednesday.

Alleyne was last seen leaving his home at Langwarrin home at about 5.15pm last night.

He contacted his family at about 11.50pm last night to tell them he was lost and trying to find his way home.

His phone had stopped working.

Police thanked the community for their help.