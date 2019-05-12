Greater consultation: Victims want to tell their story

Updates to Victoria’s Office of Public Prosecutions policies surrounding victim consultation are being called for, following a new report released today.

The report, released by RMIT’s Centre for Innovative Justice found that victims want to be actively involved in the decision-making process.

The findings show that victims are more likely to be confident in the plan if they are consulted throughout.

Stan Winford, the Associate Director of Research, Innovation & Reform at RMIT spoke with 3AW Breakfast.

“The main right that they have is to be consulted about decisions that prosecutors make in relation to accepting plea offer,” Mr Winford told Ross and Stephen Quartermain.

“It makes a huge difference to how victims feel about what is going on in the court room.”

The report suggests updates to the policy so victims who want to speak feel encouraged to.

“Victims have different priorities, so some victims are really keen to be able to tell their story,” Mr Winford said.

