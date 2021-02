The Greens have called on the Victorian Government to hand casual workers an emergency payment to ensure they’re not financially hit by the five-day lockdown.

Samantha Ratnam, leader of the Victorian Greens, told Tom Elliott workers were in danger of being “left behind” economically.

“We are really urging them to give this serious thought,” she said.

