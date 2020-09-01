3AW
Greens leader cuts short maternity leave to help government pass State of Emergency legislation

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Greens leader Samantha Ratnam will cut short her maternity leave to help the state government pass its state of emergency legislation.

She’ll reportedly vote in favour of the bill, giving the government the support it needs.

“It’s quite an extraordinary development,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told Neil Mitchell.

It’s likely the government will be granted a six month extension, rather than the 12 months it was initially seeking.


Click PLAY below to hear the latest from James Talia

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW

(Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Concordia Summit)

