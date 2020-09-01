Greens leader cuts short maternity leave to help government pass State of Emergency legislation

Greens leader Samantha Ratnam will cut short her maternity leave to help the state government pass its state of emergency legislation.

She’ll reportedly vote in favour of the bill, giving the government the support it needs.

“It’s quite an extraordinary development,” 3AW’s state political reporter, James Talia, told Neil Mitchell.

It’s likely the government will be granted a six month extension, rather than the 12 months it was initially seeking.

I wasn’t going to be at Parliament today as I’m on maternity leave. But there are 2000+ active COVID cases in Victoria and we need to work together right now to defeat the virus. I’ll vote for a 6-month extension so the CHO can quarantine COVID cases and keep us safe. #springst — Samantha Ratnam – Leader of the Victorian Greens (@SamanthaRatnam) September 1, 2020



Click PLAY below to hear the latest from James Talia