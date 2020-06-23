Greens leader launches fierce defence of Lidia Thorpe

Greens leader Adam Bandt says Lidia Thorpe is “absolutely” fit to replace Richard di Natale in the Senate, despite the fact she “doesn’t identify as Australian”.

“I think it’s worth listening to what she says, particularly when Indigenous Australians – the First Nations people – say we don’t feel we’re being represented in this country,” Mr Bandt said on 3AW Drive.

Mr Bandt also rejected claims Lidia Thorpe was pushing for Victoria to be renamed.

Mr Bandt said her thoughts on the matter were twisted into something they weren’t.

“I thought it was pretty poor journalism, to be frank, and it’s not her position,” he said.

(Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)