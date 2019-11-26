Greens leader says critics of latest drug-injecting room push are missing the ‘fundamental’ point

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has fiercely defended his party’s latest stance on the controversial North Richmond supervised drug-injecting facility, telling Tom Elliott he and others were missing the “fundamental” point of their argument.

Tom Elliott was left stunned on Monday when the Greens released a statement in the wake of the death of a 15-year-old near the facility.

The Greens called on restrictions to be dropped, allowing teenagers and pregnant women to use their drugs inside the centre.

Tom Elliott says it’s nonsensical.

But speaking on 3AW Drive, Senator Di Natale said it would not encourage drug use.

“That’s the fundamental point here,” he said.

“These are people who are already using drugs.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive