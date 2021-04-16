3AW
Greens plan to end Melbourne’s horsewar

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy
Article image for Greens plan to end Melbourne’s horsewar

Animal activists and carriage operators have been at war since one of two horses pulling a carriage in Arden Street, North Melbourne, died last month.

On Tuesday, City of Melbourne will vote on a plan put forward by Greens councillor Rohan Leppert.

Greens Councillor, Rohan Leppert, told Dee Dee Dunleavy he was worried what will happen towards the end of the year.

“What we are seeing is that the city is reving up again after the coronavirus lockdown and there are more trucks than ever from metro tunnel works on Swanson Street,” he said.

“That is still the world’s busiest tram route.

“We are seeing more and more of dangerous mixes of traffic.

“This is a public safety issue that if we don’t fix we will see something really dangerous happen, I don’t want to wait for that moment before we act.”

Press PLAY to hear the plan (detailed at 2.24 min).

 

