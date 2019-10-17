3AW
Greens plan to make Victoria ‘100 per cent’ renewable by 2030 ‘absolutely realistic’

1 hour ago
3aw drive

The Victorian Greens have launched a plan to make the state 100 per cent renewable by 2030.

And it’s not a pipe dream, according to Ellen Sandell.

“It’s absolutely realistic,” the Greens state MP said on 3AW.

“In fact the climate council released a report not long ago saying that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new energy now.

“There’s no technological limitations to having a grid powered by 100 per cent renewables with storage.”

