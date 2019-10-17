Advertisement
Greens plan to make Victoria ‘100 per cent’ renewable by 2030 ‘absolutely realistic’
The Victorian Greens have launched a plan to make the state 100 per cent renewable by 2030.
And it’s not a pipe dream, according to Ellen Sandell.
“It’s absolutely realistic,” the Greens state MP said on 3AW.
“In fact the climate council released a report not long ago saying that wind and solar are the cheapest forms of new energy now.
“There’s no technological limitations to having a grid powered by 100 per cent renewables with storage.”
Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW