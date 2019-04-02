Greens politician slammed by Tom Elliott over ‘pathetic’ social media stunt

Tom Elliott has hit out at Greens MP Larissa Waters over a “pathetic and puerile” social media stunt.

Ms Waters posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday when she spotted controversial Senator Fraser Anning giving an interview outside.

She posted a photo of her middle finger pointed in Mr Anning’s direction, with a caption saying she couldn’t “help herself”.

“Really?” Tom Elliott said with disappointment.

“It’s taking Australian politics down to the level of school yard insults.

“Giving the finger? It’s pathetic.

“She’ll probably become a hero on Twitter for doing this but I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

