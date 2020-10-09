Greens push for voting age to be lowered to 16

The Greens are again pushing for the voting age to be lowered to 16.

A survey of more than 1000 people recently found 60 per cent of respondents in favour of the idea.

“I see young people today being more switched on, more engaged than ever before, really,” Greens MP Sam Hibbins told Tom Elliott.

“They want the opportunity to shape their future.”

He said he would make it “optional” for those between 16 and 18 to vote, before becoming compulsory at 18.

