Greens refuse to vote against the Eastern Freeway heritage listing

Victorian Greens have abstained from voting in Parliament against the heritage listing of the Eastern Freeway.

When questioned, Victorian Greens Member for Prahran Sam Hibbins, told 3AW Drive the Greens were yet to form a view on it.

“Why would we, we haven’t formed a view on it,” said Mr Hibbins.

Tom queried why when given the chance to oppose it, they didn’t.

“This was a non-binding vote, it was never going to determine if it did get heritage listed,” Mr Hibbins said.

“But, if I had any personal interest in heritage listing the Freeway it would be to protect the railway reserve down the middle.

“We’re prepared to see this go to heritage Australia and see what they come back with.”

